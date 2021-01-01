Loading…
Green Grove CBD

CBD Topical Salve – 1000mg

About this product

We’re committed to making all our products organic and THC-free. Our salve formula contains organically extracted CBD oil, beeswax, and natural, aromatic essential oils.

Like our other CBD products, our salves for sale have undergone thorough and high-quality lab testing. They are tested for quality, purity, and potency before we make them available on the market. This way, you’re sure that what you’ll receive is a product that is organic, premium-grade, and safe.

Place your CBD salve orders now. We offer free shipping for orders over $99.
