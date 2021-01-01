Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Green Haven

Green Haven

Dutch Hawaiian

Product rating:

About this product

Dutch Hawaiian (also known in some circles as Hawaiian Dutch) seems to be a fairly potent (THC levels reported as high as 20%), Sativa-Dominant, daytime hybrid duo of (it is believed) Dutch Treat and Hawaiian. With its delicious aroma and flavor of tropical fruit, citrus and pine, this strain's happy effects are nearly instant inducing motivation, creativity and a bit of hunger.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!