Dutch Hawaiian (also known in some circles as Hawaiian Dutch) seems to be a fairly potent (THC levels reported as high as 20%), Sativa-Dominant, daytime hybrid duo of (it is believed) Dutch Treat and Hawaiian. With its delicious aroma and flavor of tropical fruit, citrus and pine, this strain's happy effects are nearly instant inducing motivation, creativity and a bit of hunger.
