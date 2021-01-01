Green Haven
Green Crack #2
About this product
Green Crack is a Sativa-Dominant strain which is ideal for daytime use because it offers a legendary energetic high which allows users to maintain enough focus to "get things done." Also known as Cush or Green Cush, this strain has a fruity aroma with a touch of soil. The mango-like taste and lemony aftertaste are an ideal aspect of one of the most upbeat strains available.
