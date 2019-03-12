Enhanced CBD.



Our Enhanced sprays have been improved by utilizing liposomes.



Liposomes work with the digestive system to allow the active ingredient (in this case CBD) to pass through with minimal breakdown. Studies have shown that a liposome can increase the active ingredient absorption by as much as 500%.



Certified Organic, Certified Quality.



We partnered with Colorado State University to develop a strand of seed with the highest concentration of CBD in the country. All of our CBD is sourced from our US organic farms, guaranteeing a consistent product.



Every finished batch goes through a final test ensuring our CBD concentration listed. All finished batches of CBD are documented with those results.



Truly THC Free.