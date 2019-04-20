About this strain
Crossing Florida’s famous Triangle Kush with an ‘88 G13 Hash Plant, Black Triangle is a balanced hybrid. Its buds come packed with terpenes and notes of citrus, pine, earth, and hash spice, making for a refreshing flavor profile that comes on thick. The potent high make this great for an evening with good company and quality conversation.
Black Triangle effects
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
15% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
