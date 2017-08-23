ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.6 153 reviews

Triangle Kush

aka Florida OG Kush, OG Triangle

Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Triangle Kush
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Triangle Kush is an indica originating in Florida, named after the state's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Indoor or outdoor grows are low yielders, but clear, active effects stimulating creativity and discussion drive this strain's production. Flowers are expected at around 70 days.

Effects

Relaxed 66%
Euphoric 54%
Happy 48%
Uplifted 33%
Sleepy 31%
Stress 30%
Depression 27%
Anxiety 26%
Pain 24%
Insomnia 23%
Dry mouth 18%
Dizzy 12%
Dry eyes 12%
Headache 6%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

153

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

Strain
Triangle Kush
First strain child
GTO
child
Second strain child
Love Boat
child

