About this product
Our Fruit Chews are extremely popular for a variety of reasons. They are naturally colored, flavored and based with vegan pectin for a delightful taste and chew. Each piece contains 10mg of THC-FREE* hemp-derived CBD per Fruit Chew (30 count bottle) and has a mix of the following flavors: Orange Cream, Wild Berry, Strawberry.
THC- FREE *
FORMULATED & TESTED
*Non-detect, <0.01% THC
(N/D) Non-Detect Disclaimer: THC is inherently present in trace amounts in hemp plants. We test our products to confirm that the presence of Δ-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (Δ-9-THC) and Tetrahydrocannabinolic Acid (THCA) are non-detectable (none detected above the requisite limits of detection for each product type); however sensitivities of drug testing methodologies may vary.
About this brand
Green Mountain Hemp Company
Green Mountain Hemp Company (GMHC), headquartered in St Albans, Vermont is a market leader in innovative hemp extract wellness products under a family of brands which includes BALANCE, FLEX, SILK Body Butter and REVERSE Massage Oil amongst others.
Our GMHC-branded, premium quality products all start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100-percent American farm-grown using organic and regenerative cultivation practices. The Company’s hemp extracts have naturally occurring botanical compounds including cannabidiol (“CBD”), CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds.
GMHC's Web product categories include full-spectrum hemp CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, stress, exercise recovery), CBD capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as proprietary CBD products for. Through its vertically integrated business model, GMHC maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency with 20+ product lot testing for quality assurance. GMHC products are distributed to retail centers, health care practitioners, and online through the Company’s website, GreenMountainHempCompany.com
GMHC's mission is to encourage to, “Live the way nature intended”.
