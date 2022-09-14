FLEX™: Muscle and Joint Formula. These CBD capsules contain hemp-derived CBD, isolated through CO2 extraction and crystal precipitation.



We add this to a proprietary muscle and joint relief formula containing glucosamine, chondroitin, turmeric and an herbal blend of Cats Claw, Boswellia serrata, White Willow, and MSM to ease tension and allow you to FLEX™ again.



Contains 25mg of cannabidiol per capsule and 30 capsules per bottle.



Total CBD Hemp Extract: 750mg per bottle (25mg per CBD pill)



Other Ingredients: Glucosamine HCL, Cat’s Claw, Boswellia serrata (Frankincense), Curcumin (Tumeric), White Willow, MSM, Chondroitin Sulfate, Crystalline Cannabidiol, Piperine, Gelatine Capsules. This product contains 0.0% THC.



Cannabidiol (CBD) – 99%+



Cannabidivarin (CBDV) – As Reported



Tetrahydrocannabinolic Acid (THCA)* – N/D



Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol – N/D



Cannabinol (CBN) – As Reported



Cannabichromene – As Reported



*Non-detect, <0.00% THC



Looking for CBD alone, without the additional ingredients? Check out our Balance CBD Tincture

