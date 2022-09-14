About this product
FLEX™: Muscle and Joint Formula. These CBD capsules contain hemp-derived CBD, isolated through CO2 extraction and crystal precipitation.
We add this to a proprietary muscle and joint relief formula containing glucosamine, chondroitin, turmeric and an herbal blend of Cats Claw, Boswellia serrata, White Willow, and MSM to ease tension and allow you to FLEX™ again.
Contains 25mg of cannabidiol per capsule and 30 capsules per bottle.
Total CBD Hemp Extract: 750mg per bottle (25mg per CBD pill)
Other Ingredients: Glucosamine HCL, Cat’s Claw, Boswellia serrata (Frankincense), Curcumin (Tumeric), White Willow, MSM, Chondroitin Sulfate, Crystalline Cannabidiol, Piperine, Gelatine Capsules. This product contains 0.0% THC.
Cannabidiol (CBD) – 99%+
Cannabidivarin (CBDV) – As Reported
Tetrahydrocannabinolic Acid (THCA)* – N/D
Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol – N/D
Cannabinol (CBN) – As Reported
Cannabichromene – As Reported
*Non-detect, <0.00% THC
About this brand
Green Mountain Hemp Company
Green Mountain Hemp Company (GMHC), headquartered in St Albans, Vermont is a market leader in innovative hemp extract wellness products under a family of brands which includes BALANCE, FLEX, SILK Body Butter and REVERSE Massage Oil amongst others.
Our GMHC-branded, premium quality products all start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100-percent American farm-grown using organic and regenerative cultivation practices. The Company’s hemp extracts have naturally occurring botanical compounds including cannabidiol (“CBD”), CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds.
GMHC's Web product categories include full-spectrum hemp CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, stress, exercise recovery), CBD capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as proprietary CBD products for. Through its vertically integrated business model, GMHC maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency with 20+ product lot testing for quality assurance. GMHC products are distributed to retail centers, health care practitioners, and online through the Company’s website, GreenMountainHempCompany.com
GMHC's mission is to encourage to, “Live the way nature intended”.
