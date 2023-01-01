Our all-natural Lip Balm formula is designed to treat parched lips and seal moisture to keep your lips healthy and hydrated. Mixing organic ingredients and natural flavoring agents is our secret to high-quality, functioning, and unique CBD products. Each lip balm tube contains 50mg of CBD which helps soothe irritated, dry, and dead skin on your lips. Available Natural, Watermelon, and Lavender.
Providing high quality solutions for your daily CBD needs, Green Planet is a Las Vegas-based company dedicated to developing luxury wellness products with the powerful properties and long-lasting benefits of industrial-grade Hemp & CBD.
Visit us at one of our locations on the Las Vegas Strip today! 📍Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casino 📍Fashion Show Mall