Green Planet uses only the most pure, natural components to create these delicious, 100% vegan Delta-8 gummies. With plant-derived flavor agents and industrial grade hemp extract, you can rest assured that a bite of these yummy treats will leave you feeling better than ever. Each gummy consists of 55mg of Delta-8 THC which ensures a calming, relaxing, and uplifting experience when consumed!
Our Delta-8 Vegan Gummies are available in 5 mouthwatering flavors: Cherry, Grape, Lemon, Margarita, and Apple.
Providing high quality solutions for your daily CBD needs, Green Planet is a Las Vegas-based company dedicated to developing luxury wellness products with the powerful properties and long-lasting benefits of industrial-grade Hemp & CBD.
Visit us at one of our locations on the Las Vegas Strip today! Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casino and Fashion Show Mall