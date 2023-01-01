Green Planet uses only the most pure, natural components to create these delicious, 100% vegan Delta-8 gummies. With plant-derived flavor agents and industrial grade hemp extract, you can rest assured that a bite of these yummy treats will leave you feeling better than ever.

Each gummy consists of 75mg of Delta-8 THC which ensures a calming, relaxing, and uplifting experience when consumed!



Our Delta-8 Vegan Gummies are available in 5 mouthwatering flavors: Cherry, Grape, Lemon, Margarita, and Apple.

