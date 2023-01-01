These unique gummies are specifically designed for those who wish to feel physically and mentally better with a slightly euphoric feeling. Each gummy includes 25mg of HHC (Hexahydrocannabinol), which offers a positive, uplifting, and calming experience without knocking you off your feet like other psychoactive cannabinoids may do.

Although it is very similar to THC when it comes to their molecular structure, HHC has been found as the most stable state of THC, even more than Delta-8 and Delta-9!

