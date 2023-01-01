Struggling to fall asleep at night? Tried every trick in the book and you still find yourself restlessly turning in bed till morning? Green Planet is proud to present our latest 10,000mg Vanilla PM CBD Tinctures - the solution to all your shut-eye problems. We have perfected the mix between CBD and natural sleeping aids such as Valeryian Root and Skullcaps to result in a high-potency, effective, and deliciously naturally flavored night time tincture.
Providing high quality solutions for your daily CBD needs, Green Planet is a Las Vegas-based company dedicated to developing luxury wellness products with the powerful properties and long-lasting benefits of industrial-grade Hemp & CBD.
