GPH Uptake (Humic)
GPH Uptake is a premium liquid humic acid sourced from Humalite. Humalite is a fresh water deposit of oxidized natural compost proven to be the most bioactive humic source. GPH is for any soil or soilless garden and increases nutrient absorption through all stages of plant growth as well it provides an energy source for beneficial microbes. Currently not for sale in California.
