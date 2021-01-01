Loading…
Green Republic

ILLUMINATI HEMP 3000MG FULL SPECTRUM TINCTURE

About this product

• Premuim Blend of Full Spectrum CBD
• Made from Phyto-Cannabinoid Rich Hemp Extract
•All Natural Organic Vegan Friendly Flavoring
• GMO Free Vegan Friendly MCT Oil
• Lab Formulated and Tested
• Made in USA

Ingredients: Full Spectrum Cannabidiol Distillate, Non GMO Verified Vegan Friendly MCT OIL
