About this product

Beauty Sleep utilizes the sedative powers of CBN and CBD to give you the most peaceful and deep beauty sleep possible. Infused with our Chill steam-distilled cannabis-derived TLC (Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids) standardized profile.

Full-Flower, Sun-Grown, Pesticide-Free, Standardized Full-Spectrum Oil Blends extracted with CO2 and Organic Cane Alcohol Extraction Methods.

Produced in a WSDA approved kitchen by certified food handlers.

Cannabinoids and terpenes are reduced to microscopic sizes using proprietary nanotechnology for the fastest and most effective bio-availability.

80mg THC + 40mg CBD + 20mg CBN. 140mg Total Cannabinoids