Organic Matcha provides a light natural energy boost, enhanced mood, and is high in antioxidants among other positive things for your well-being. Fast Tabs utilize symbiotic herbal blends and a terpene and cannabinoid profile for increased efficacy towards specific needs. Chewed or swallowed, Fast Tabs are much faster acting and efficient as well as vegan, sugar and gluten free!



Each bottle of Fast Tabs Happiest Self includes 50 servings of our full-spectrum compound with CBD.



Full-Flower, Sun-Grown, Pesticide-Free, Standardized Full-Spectrum Oil Blends extracted with CO2 and Organic Cane Alcohol Extraction Methods.



10mg CBD + 0.2mg THC per tablet.