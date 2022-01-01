Relax & unwind with our night-time formulated Fast Tabs. A 50:1 ratio of CBD and indica associated terpenes for rest and sedation! Fast Tabs utilize symbiotic herbal blends and a terpene and cannabinoid profile for increased efficacy towards specific needs. Chewed or swallowed, Fast Tabs are much faster acting and efficient as well as vegan, sugar and gluten free!



Each bottle of Fast Tabs Remarkable Daytime includes 50 servings of our CBD compound with Daytime herbs and terpene profile.



Full-Flower, Sun-Grown, Pesticide-Free, Standardized Full-Spectrum Oil Blends extracted with CO2 and Organic Cane Alcohol Extraction Methods.



10mg CBD + 0.2mg THC per tablet.