Includes 3 Snickerdoodle, 3 Triple Chocolate, 4 Chocolate Chip.



These are not your ordinary chocolate cookies. These rich, intensely chocolatey cookies boast a gooey interior with chocolate chips and whole plant cannabis extract. Each bite of the Green Baker’s Triple Chocolate Fudge is an explosion of chocolatey goodness. Not only is it a delicious gluten-free cookie but it also has 10mg THC + 10mg CBD per cookie.



Made with Full-Flower, Sun-Grown, Pesticide-Free, Standardized Full-Spectrum Oil Blends extracted with CO2 and Organic Cane Alcohol Extraction Methods.



Our Green Baker cookies utilize our proprietary ‘Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids (TLC)’ Elevate experience to help elevate your moments.



Each cookie is individually wrapped in child-resistant plastic wrapping



Just unwrap and enjoy!



Each cookies contains 20mg Total Cannabinoids: 10mg THC + 10mg CBD

*This product is currently only available in licensed i502 retailers in Washington state*