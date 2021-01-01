About this product

These are not your ordinary chocolate cookies. These rich, intensely chocolatey cookies are infused with whole plant cannabis extract and boast a gooey interior with chocolate chips and an explosion of chocolatey goodness.



Our Green Baker cookies utilize our proprietary ‘Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids (TLC)’ Elevate experience to help elevate your moments. Made with Full-Flower, Sun-Grown, Pesticide-Free, Standardized Full-Spectrum Oil Blends extracted with CO2 and Organic Cane Alcohol Extraction Methods.



10mg THC + 10mg CBD per treat- available in singles, 3 packs and 10 packs!