Find your relief from everyday aches and pains with our Relief water tincture. With 100mg CBD and 2mg THC, Relief can be added to any daily routine without the intoxicating effects of THC.Our tinctures are water-based and water-soluble, so they dissolve instantly into any beverage or can be consumed sublingually. Make your own Cannabis Cocktail, add it to Tea, Coffee, or Water.Each 1 oz. bottle comes with a dropper for easy measurement. 5mg CBD + 0.1mg THC per dropperful.Full-Flower, Sun-Grown, Pesticide-Free, Standardized Full-Spectrum Oil Blends extracted with CO2 and Organic Cane Alcohol Extraction Methods.