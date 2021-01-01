Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Green Revolution

Green Revolution

20:1 Relief 1000 AM Tincture 1050mg

Product rating:

About this product

Relief 1000 AM is designed for daytime relief, so you can operate throughout the day unhindered. Add a few dropperfuls to your morning routine to promote all-day wellness.

Relief 1000 (AM and PM), by Green Revolution, is a steady supply of inner peace that works wonders for helping manage the stressors of daily life.

With 1000mg CBD + 50mg THC (1050mg Total Cannabinoids), this 20:1 ratio tincture is designed for fast-acting and long-lasting relief. Our Relief 1000 water tincture is holistically formulated to be quickly and effectively absorbed by the body faster than other alcohol or oil-based tinctures. Crafted for Medical, available for Recreational. 3.4oz 6.25mg CBD + .3mg THC per dropperful. 160 servings total.

Our tinctures are water-based and water-soluble, so they dissolve instantly into any beverage. You can make your own Cannabis Cocktail, add it to tea, coffee, a smoothie, or water. Made with full-flower, pesticide-free, standardized full-spectrum oil blends extracted with CO2 and Organic Cane Alcohol extraction methods. Produced in a WSDA certified kitchen.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!