About this product

Solace is now Travel-sized! Washington’s most innovative topical now comes in a 1-ounce jar.



Made with soothing aloe vera, shea butter, and other therapeutic ingredients, Solace is a powerful combination of cannabinoids, terpenes, and nutritive ingredients that provide rapid localized relief for uncomfortable muscles, joints, and skin. Utilizing our Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids Standardization protocol, Solace contains our Relief terpene profile that helps speed up the absorption of cannabinoids and other nutritive and therapeutic ingredients into the skin. Ingredients such as hemp seed oil, coconut oil, and argan oil help moisturize skin while the CBD and other cannabinoids penetrate deep into the skin.



Loosen up your lower back before a walk, rub it on your arms before an upper body training session or on apply to your knees before a long run to start off on the right foot. Whether you’re struggling with itchy, dry skin, muscle pain, and soreness, or chronic pain, Solace allows you to continue your active lifestyle unhindered.



100mg CBD + 1mg THC