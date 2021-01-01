Wild Side Blackberry Lemonade 10:1 THC:CBD
About this product
You are what you drink. Can you drink unlock your hidden super powers? Unleash your wild side? There’s only one way to tell.
This refreshing beverage is the only cannabis-infused drink with a full cannabinoid and terpene profile, a 10:1 ratio and no cannabis taste.
The antioxidants, electrolytes, and all-natural fruit flavors help keep you hydrated. And it’s resealable so you can keep the party going all night!
12oz- 30mg THC + 3mg CBD
17oz- 100mg THC + 10mg CBD
This refreshing beverage is the only cannabis-infused drink with a full cannabinoid and terpene profile, a 10:1 ratio and no cannabis taste.
The antioxidants, electrolytes, and all-natural fruit flavors help keep you hydrated. And it’s resealable so you can keep the party going all night!
12oz- 30mg THC + 3mg CBD
17oz- 100mg THC + 10mg CBD
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!