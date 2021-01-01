About this product

When you hear the call of the wild, you need a drink that turns the ordinary into extraordinary. Drive them wild with Green Revolution’s Wild Side: Cannabis-Infused Hydration!

With 30mg CBD + 3mg THC in the 12 oz bottles and 100mg CBD + 10mg THC in the 17 oz bottles, these wild beverages are more powerful than your average domesticated drink.

This refreshing beverage is the only cannabis-infused drink with a full cannabinoid and terpene profile, a 10:1 ratio and no cannabis taste. The antioxidants, electrolytes, and all-natural fruit flavors help keep you hydrated. And it’s resealable so you can keep the party going all night!

When it's time to embrace your wild side, let out a roar and reach for Green Revolution’s Wild Side.