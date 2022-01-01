This whole flower hemp oil tincture takes a whole flower CBG concentrate and blends it with organic MCT coconut oil to create a potent tincture containing a range of cannabinoids and terpenes. Cannabigerol, or CBG is the precursor from which all other cannabinoids are synthesized, which is why it’s often referred to as the “mother” or “stem cell” of cannabinoids. This unique property imbues CBG with enormous therapeutic promise, making it a subject of great interest for researchers and consumers alike. The potential health benefits of CBG are extensive. A non-intoxicating compound, it’s thought to help regulate mood. CBG is also a potent neuroprotectant and is currently being evaluated for its ability to combat ailments like Huntington’s Disease. It also has cancer fighting properties and is a potent antibacterial. You can find out more about CBG by clicking here.



Natural: Organic MCT coconut oil, organic full spectrum CBG hemp flower concentrate