Our certified organic Citrus Gummies offer 35 mg of CBD per dose in a fruit-forward soft chew. These bright and delicious gummies are all-natural with no artificial flavors or colors. Vegan, kosher, gluten-free, citrus gummies are easy to carry and perfect to enjoy at any time. Sold in 10 and 30 piece options.
Green River Botanicals is a family farm nestled in the shadow of Mt. Pisgah near Asheville, NC. We believe in sustainable, small-batch hemp cultivation, and are building partnerships with independent growers who share our passion and values for building a healthier planet. We’re inspired by the deep connection between land, farmer and flower that allows us to bring you a line of quality therapeutic CBD oils and flower using only purest of ingredients and ethical business practices in everything we do.