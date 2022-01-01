About this product
This whole flower hemp oil tincture takes a whole flower concentrate and blends it with organic MCT coconut oil and essential oils to create a potent tincture containing a range of cannabinoids and terpenes. Available in 4mL, 10mL, and 30mL.
Chai: Organic MCT coconut oil, hemp flower extract, cardamon, cinnamon, clove, black pepper organic essential oils.
Concentration: High (50mg/ml)
Chai: Organic MCT coconut oil, hemp flower extract, cardamon, cinnamon, clove, black pepper organic essential oils.
Concentration: High (50mg/ml)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Green River Botanicals
Green River Botanicals is a family farm nestled in the shadow of Mt. Pisgah near Asheville, NC. We believe in sustainable, small-batch hemp cultivation, and are building partnerships with independent growers who share our passion and values for building a healthier planet. We’re inspired by the deep connection between land, farmer and flower that allows us to bring you a line of quality therapeutic CBD oils and products using only purest of ingredients and ethical business practices in everything we do.