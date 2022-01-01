Now you can enjoy all the benefits of Green River Botanicals’ organic whole flower hemp oil tincture without the worry of trace amounts of THC. Our THC Free formula contains a therapeutic range of health-supporting cannabinoids and terpenes with special attention taken to extract all THC. We recognize that state laws vary and that for some folks subjected to drug screenings by their employers, a CBD product with even the federally legal level of less than .3% may not be an option. Green River Botanicals’ THC Free organic tincture offers a potent all-natural pain management and stress support alternative for everyone.



THC-Free Lemon Ginger: Organic MCT coconut oil, full spectrum hemp flower concentrate, organic lemon and ginger essential oils



Concentration: High – 50mg/ml