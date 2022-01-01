About this product
Now you can enjoy all the benefits of Green River Botanicals’ organic whole flower hemp oil tincture without the worry of trace amounts of THC. Our THC Free formula contains a therapeutic range of health-supporting cannabinoids and terpenes with special attention taken to extract all THC. We recognize that state laws vary and that for some folks subjected to drug screenings by their employers, a CBD product with even the federally legal level of less than .3% may not be an option. Green River Botanicals’ THC Free organic tincture offers a potent all-natural pain management and stress support alternative for everyone.
THC-Free Lemon Ginger: Organic MCT coconut oil, full spectrum hemp flower concentrate, organic lemon and ginger essential oils
Concentration: High – 50mg/ml
About this brand
Green River Botanicals
Green River Botanicals is a family farm nestled in the shadow of Mt. Pisgah near Asheville, NC. We believe in sustainable, small-batch hemp cultivation, and are building partnerships with independent growers who share our passion and values for building a healthier planet. We’re inspired by the deep connection between land, farmer and flower that allows us to bring you a line of quality therapeutic CBD oils and products using only purest of ingredients and ethical business practices in everything we do.