About this product
Green River Botanicals Herbal Relief Salve is a soothing organic hemp infused blend of organic shea butter, coconut oil, rose hips, arncia, calendula, boswellia, and vanilla, combined with all natural beeswax and vitamin E to bring you a relaxing and rejuvenating topical. Providing 750mg of CBD per 1oz jar.
About this brand
Green River Botanicals
Green River Botanicals is a family farm nestled in the shadow of Mt. Pisgah near Asheville, NC. We believe in sustainable, small-batch hemp cultivation, and are building partnerships with independent growers who share our passion and values for building a healthier planet. We’re inspired by the deep connection between land, farmer and flower that allows us to bring you a line of quality therapeutic CBD oils and products using only purest of ingredients and ethical business practices in everything we do.