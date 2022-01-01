Broad Spectrum - CBD Oil Tincture - 750mg - Green Roads™ - Hemp Oil – Moderate – Buy Online Today!
About this product
TOTAL CBD
750mg
STRENGTH
25 mg/ml
WEIGHT/VOLUME
1fl oz/30 ml
Key Facts
With 750mg of CBD
Soy-free
Gluten-free
Non-Intoxicating
Moderate strength
American farmed hemp
Independent lab tested
Broad spectrum less than 0.0% THC
Vegan Friendly
No animal testing
No Artificial Coloring
No Artificial Flavors
Green Roads signature broad-spectrum CBD oil gives you a great tasting, supportive daily wellness experience. It’s made with a wide variety of beneficial hemp compounds, but less than 0.0mg THC. Using the included easy-to-use measuring tool, you can give yourself 1ml servings that contain approximately 25mg of CBD. This unique formula, developed by our team of pharmacists and produced in our own cGMP and FDA-registered facility, is made with MCT oil, hemp seed oil, and more supportive ingredients. And like all Green Roads products, this broad-spectrum CBD oil is tested for purity and quality by an independent laboratory. You can review the results of this test by following the QR code on any package.
Recommended Use
Place desired amount of oil in mouth and hold for 30 seconds before swallowing.
About this brand
Green Roads CBD | Pharmacist-Formulated Hemp & CBD Products
Green Roads is a Leading Manufacturer & Female, Pharmacist-Founded CBD Company That Has Set the Gold Standard for Quality Since the Earliest Days of Our Industry. Our Values of Caring, Transparency, & Quality Guide Everything We Do!
Our Award-Winning, Natural Hemp-Derived Products Resonate with All People. Green Roads' has one of the Industry’s Broadest Product Lines that includes: Oils, Tinctures, Edibles, Gummies, Capsules, Sleep Products, Coffee (beverages), Bath Essentials, Chocolate, Pet Products (Dogs & Cats), and Topicals.
Green Roads™ Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Health & Fitness is a BIG Part of What We Do! Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan! What's not to love???
