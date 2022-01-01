TOTAL CBD

750mg

STRENGTH

25 mg/ml

WEIGHT/VOLUME

1fl oz/30 ml



Key Facts

With 750mg of CBD

Soy-free

Gluten-free

Non-Intoxicating

Moderate strength

American farmed hemp

Independent lab tested

Broad spectrum less than 0.0% THC

Vegan Friendly

No animal testing

No Artificial Coloring

No Artificial Flavors



Green Roads signature broad-spectrum CBD oil gives you a great tasting, supportive daily wellness experience. It’s made with a wide variety of beneficial hemp compounds, but less than 0.0mg THC. Using the included easy-to-use measuring tool, you can give yourself 1ml servings that contain approximately 25mg of CBD. This unique formula, developed by our team of pharmacists and produced in our own cGMP and FDA-registered facility, is made with MCT oil, hemp seed oil, and more supportive ingredients. And like all Green Roads products, this broad-spectrum CBD oil is tested for purity and quality by an independent laboratory. You can review the results of this test by following the QR code on any package.



Recommended Use



Place desired amount of oil in mouth and hold for 30 seconds before swallowing.