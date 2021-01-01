About this product

The 1000 mg CBD Daily Dose™ is a Pre-Filled Dropper Loaded with 1 ML of our 1000 mg CBD Oil formula. Perfect for on-the-go use, this is the best way to make sure you never miss your daily dose of CBD.



NOTE:

Please consult a physician if you are not sure if CBD is right for you. Must be 18+ years older to consume.



Recommended Use



Place 0.5 ML - 1 ML under tongue for at least 30 seconds before swallowing