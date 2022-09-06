STRENGTH -- 25 mg/packet

With four 25mg CBD Daily Doses for a total of 100mg of CBD

Sample CBD oil in different flavors and extract types: Broad Spectrum Original blend, Apple Kiwi Bliss, Mint Breeze, Full-spectrum Original

The perfect way to find the best option for you

Sample four different CBD oils with this terrific variety pack of Daily Doses from Green Roads! Each single-serving of oil offers 25mg of CBD to help you handle the everyday stresses life throws your way. This pack comes with a sample of our Original Broad Spectrum, Apple Kiwi Bliss, Mint Breeze, and Full Spectrum CBD oils. All Green Roads CBD Daily Doses are pharmacist-formulated and they get tested for quality by an independent laboratory before they are ever permitted to carry the Green Roads name. PLEASE NOTE: You should take CBD for at least 5-7 days in a row before expecting to see results.