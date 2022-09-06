CBD DAILY DOSE, VARIETY 4 PACK - 25MG
About this product
STRENGTH -- 25 mg/packet
Key Facts
With four 25mg CBD Daily Doses for a total of 100mg of CBD
Sample CBD oil in different flavors and extract types: Broad Spectrum Original blend, Apple Kiwi Bliss, Mint Breeze, Full-spectrum Original
The perfect way to find the best option for you
DESCRIPTION
Sample four different CBD oils with this terrific variety pack of Daily Doses from Green Roads! Each single-serving of oil offers 25mg of CBD to help you handle the everyday stresses life throws your way. This pack comes with a sample of our Original Broad Spectrum, Apple Kiwi Bliss, Mint Breeze, and Full Spectrum CBD oils. All Green Roads CBD Daily Doses are pharmacist-formulated and they get tested for quality by an independent laboratory before they are ever permitted to carry the Green Roads name. PLEASE NOTE: You should take CBD for at least 5-7 days in a row before expecting to see results.
Sample four different CBD oils with this terrific variety pack of Daily Doses from Green Roads! Each single-serving of oil offers 25mg of CBD to help you handle the everyday stresses life throws your way. This pack comes with a sample of our Original Broad Spectrum, Apple Kiwi Bliss, Mint Breeze, and Full Spectrum CBD oils. All Green Roads CBD Daily Doses are pharmacist-formulated and they get tested for quality by an independent laboratory before they are ever permitted to carry the Green Roads name. PLEASE NOTE: You should take CBD for at least 5-7 days in a row before expecting to see results.
About this brand
Green Roads CBD | Pharmacist-Formulated Hemp & CBD Products
Green Roads is a Leading Manufacturer & Female, Pharmacist-Founded CBD Company That Has Set the Gold Standard for Quality Since the Earliest Days of Our Industry. Our Values of Caring, Transparency, & Quality Guide Everything We Do!
Our Award-Winning, Natural Hemp-Derived Products Resonate with All People. Green Roads' has one of the Industry’s Broadest Product Lines that includes: Oils, Tinctures, Edibles, Gummies, Capsules, Sleep Products, Coffee (beverages), Bath Essentials, Chocolate, Pet Products (Dogs & Cats), and Topicals.
Green Roads™ Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Health & Fitness is a BIG Part of What We Do! Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan! What's not to love???
