Green Roads CBD Oil - Full Spectrum CBD Oil - MIGHTY - 1500mg | 50mg/ml | 1floz / 30 ml
Product rating:
About this product
Green Roads full-spectrum CBD oil is a holistic wellness experience. It’s created with a wide variety of beneficial compounds found in hemp plants, including up to 0.3% THC, the federally legal limit. Using the included simple-to-use measuring tool, you can take 1ml servings that contain approximately 50mg of CBD, or control your own serving size to your liking.
This mixture, formulated by our pharmacist, is made with MCT oil, hemp seed oil, and more supportive ingredients. This full-spectrum CBD oil is tested for purity and quality by an independent laboratory. You can review the results of this test by scanning the QR code on any package.
Recommended Use: Place desired amount of oil in mouth and hold for 30 seconds before swallowing.
Key Facts
With 1500mg of CBD
Soy-free
Gluten-free
With natural flavor
Non-Intoxicating
Mighty strength
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Green Roads CBD | Pharmacist-Formulated Hemp & CBD Products
Green Roads is a Leading Manufacturer & Female, Pharmacist-Founded CBD Company That Has Set the Gold Standard for Quality Since the Earliest Days of Our Industry. Our Values of Caring, Transparency, & Quality Guide Everything We Do!
Our Award-Winning, Natural Hemp-Derived Products Resonate with All People. Green Roads' has one of the Industry’s Broadest Product Lines that includes: Oils, Tinctures, Edibles, Gummies, Capsules, Sleep Products, Coffee (beverages), Bath Essentials, Chocolate, Pet Products (Dogs & Cats), and Topicals.
Green Roads™ Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Health & Fitness is a BIG Part of What We Do! Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan! What's not to love???
