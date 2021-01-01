About this product

Green Roads full-spectrum CBD oil is a holistic wellness experience. It’s created with a wide variety of beneficial compounds found in hemp plants, including up to 0.3% THC, the federally legal limit. Using the included simple-to-use measuring tool, you can take 1ml servings that contain approximately 50mg of CBD, or control your own serving size to your liking.



This mixture, formulated by our pharmacist, is made with MCT oil, hemp seed oil, and more supportive ingredients. This full-spectrum CBD oil is tested for purity and quality by an independent laboratory. You can review the results of this test by scanning the QR code on any package.



Recommended Use: Place desired amount of oil in mouth and hold for 30 seconds before swallowing.



Key Facts

With 1500mg of CBD

Soy-free

Gluten-free

With natural flavor

Non-Intoxicating

Mighty strength