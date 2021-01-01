Broad Spectrum - CBD Oil Tincture - 300mg - Green Roads™ CBD - Hemp Oil – MILD – Buy Online Today!
About this product
TOTAL CBD
300mg
STRENGTH
10 mg/ml
WEIGHT/VOLUME
1fl oz/30 ml
Key Facts
With 300mg of CBD
Perfect for beginners or for those wanting a mild strength
Gluten-free & Soy-free
With a delicious natural flavor
Non-Intoxicating
American Farmed Hemp
Independent lab tested
Broad Spectrum less than 0.0% THC
Vegan Friendly
No Animal Testing
No Artificial Coloring
No Artificial Flavors
Green Roads signature broad-spectrum CBD oil gives you a great tasting, supportive wellness experience. It’s made with a wide variety of beneficial compounds found in hemp plants, with less than 0.0mg THC. Using the included easy-to-use measuring tool, you can give yourself 1ml servings that contain approximately 10mg of CBD, or simply control your own serving size to your liking. This unique formula, developed by our team of pharmacists and produced in our own cGMP and FDA-registered facility, is made with MCT oil, hemp seed oil, and more supportive ingredients. And like all Green Roads products, this broad-spectrum CBD oil is tested for purity and quality by an independent laboratory. You can review the results of this test by scanning the QR code on any package.
Recommended Use
Place desired amount of oil in mouth and hold for 30 seconds before swallowing.
