About this product

Soothe your weary body. It deserves a break! Green Roads Pain Relief Muscle & Joint Cream is a special blend of methyl salicylate, menthol, rosemary oil, avocado oil, 750mg of CBD, and more. Use this mighty-strength cream on simple aches, pains, strains, and sprains. This pharmacist-formulated cream is certified by an independent laboratory. You can even use the QR code on the package to review the results of the lab test.



*** Use Coupon Code Leafly15 at checkout to Save 15% Today ***



Key Facts

Get the job DONE with Over-the-Counter-Grade Pain Relief

Proven active ingredients, kicked up to MIGHTY STRENGTH for heavy-duty relief

The added CBD helps manage daily physical stressors

A unique combination of soothing botanicals, purposely selected by our pharmacists, adds holistic support to the blend

This cream has a wintergreen scent