Green Roads™ - CBD Froggie Gummies 25mg (Single) - Not Available
About this product
Lucky for everyone, pharmacist-formulated 25 mg CBD Froggies are now available in a single dose, ideal for college students, soccer moms, and everyone in between. As with all Green Roads products, 25 mg On The Go! Froggies are pharmacist-formulated, supercritical CO2-extracted and triple lab-tested to ensure what’s on the label is what’s in the package.
About this brand
Green Roads CBD | Pharmacist-Formulated Hemp & CBD Products
Green Roads is a Leading Manufacturer & Female, Pharmacist-Founded CBD Company That Has Set the Gold Standard for Quality Since the Earliest Days of Our Industry. Our Values of Caring, Transparency, & Quality Guide Everything We Do!
Our Award-Winning, Natural Hemp-Derived Products Resonate with All People. Green Roads' has one of the Industry’s Broadest Product Lines that includes: Oils, Tinctures, Edibles, Gummies, Capsules, Sleep Products, Coffee (beverages), Bath Essentials, Chocolate, Pet Products (Dogs & Cats), and Topicals.
Green Roads™ Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Health & Fitness is a BIG Part of What We Do! Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan! What's not to love???
