Loading...

Green Rose Gardens

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesCannabis

Green Rose Gardens products

5 products
Product image for Berry White Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Berry White Pre-Roll 1g
by Green Rose Gardens
THC 15%
CBD 0%
Product image for Spacedust Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Spacedust Pre-Roll 1g
by Green Rose Gardens
THC 20%
CBD 0%
Product image for Ghost Train Haze Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Ghost Train Haze Pre-Roll 1g
by Green Rose Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blueberry #2 Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Blueberry #2 Pre-Roll 1g
by Green Rose Gardens
THC 20%
CBD 0%
Product image for Banana OG Pre-Rolls 1g
Pre-rolls
Banana OG Pre-Rolls 1g
by Green Rose Gardens
THC 21.7%
CBD 0%