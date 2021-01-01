Loading…
Logo for the brand Green Rush Solutions Inc.

Green Rush Solutions Inc.

10 Grams Per Day (50 Plants)

About this product

We offer you navigation through the entire cultivation process right up until you have the medicine ready for your consumption. Greenrush can go as far as finding you a facility to produce your cannabis, or matching you with a designated grower.

We offer education on different and possibly more effective methods of consumption such as juicing, topical creams and salves, edibles, capsules, tinctures, concentrates etc.
