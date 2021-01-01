About this product

Whether you’re sore from a workout, suffering from muscle pain, or simply looking for a way to treat yourself to some relaxation; our organically grown CBD isolate moisturizing lotion will help you recover. Simply rub this lotion on the affected area, and let the ingredients do their work.



Our restorative CBD-infused moisturizing lotion contains 200mg of CBD isolate. The CBD in this lotion is exclusively from organic hemp cultivated in the USA and is non-psychoactive. Formulated to create a cooling sensation upon contact.



Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily



Skincare Concerns: Dryness and Redness



Formulation: Rich Lotion



Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.



What Else You Need to Know: CBD (cannabidiol) is a phytocannabinoid that has received recent attention for its restorative benefits. CBD, or Hemp Oil, is different from Hemp Seed Oil (or Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil), an ingredient which does not contain CBD and does not deliver CBD’s buzz-worthy benefits. This body lotion can be used for a variety of skin concerns including:

– Skin hydrator

– Body smoother

– High heel support

– Belly beauty balm

– Post-sun soother

– Hand lotion

– Cuticle caretaker



Your skin will love this natural ingredient list, which is clear of any irritating chemicals. This moisturizer is formulated to suit both the face and the body.