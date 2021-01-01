About this product
Whether you’re sore from a workout, suffering from muscle pain, or simply looking for a way to treat yourself to some relaxation; our organically grown CBD isolate moisturizing lotion will help you recover. Simply rub this lotion on the affected area, and let the ingredients do their work.
Our restorative CBD-infused moisturizing lotion contains 200mg of CBD isolate. The CBD in this lotion is exclusively from organic hemp cultivated in the USA and is non-psychoactive. Formulated to create a cooling sensation upon contact.
Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily
Skincare Concerns: Dryness and Redness
Formulation: Rich Lotion
Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.
What Else You Need to Know: CBD (cannabidiol) is a phytocannabinoid that has received recent attention for its restorative benefits. CBD, or Hemp Oil, is different from Hemp Seed Oil (or Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil), an ingredient which does not contain CBD and does not deliver CBD’s buzz-worthy benefits. This body lotion can be used for a variety of skin concerns including:
– Skin hydrator
– Body smoother
– High heel support
– Belly beauty balm
– Post-sun soother
– Hand lotion
– Cuticle caretaker
Your skin will love this natural ingredient list, which is clear of any irritating chemicals. This moisturizer is formulated to suit both the face and the body.
About this brand
Green Vapor
Green Vapor is one of North America’s premiere cannabis brands, leading in information and technology with a relentless focus on improving the global cannabis community (both medically & recreationally).
Green Vapor was founded in Canada in 2015 with the idea “what we appreciate, appreciates”.
Channeling this idea, The Green Vapor Team decided the best way to appreciate people would be to offer the best cannabis products at the most competitive price points. Since then, The Green Vapor Team has continued to work tirelessly to deliver on this goal, first developing an exceptional product line and then proudly serving over three million satisfied customers and counting.
The Green Vapor Team is is proud to continue offering excellent products to medical patients and recreational customers across the USA and Canada,
committed to continuing its record of excellency and looks forward to appreciating you for many years to come!
Get your Green Vapor products here today!
