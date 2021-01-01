About this product
We think of it as quick relief in a stick–enjoy the all-natural deep healing formula in an easy roll-on. Combining ancient anti-inflammatory herbs with the benefits of high-quality hemp extract, and infused in a proprietary blend of botanical oils to quickly penetrate the system without any chemical enhancers. Now you can easily apply Hemp oil for pain-relief to any part of the body that needs soothing relief! This CBD roll on topical applicator is so convenient. Just remove the cap and roll-on the part of your body that needs it most. Great for aches and pains!
High Potency: 500mg strength organic hemp extract oil for the ultimate therapeutic experience.
Quick Relief: fast topical absorption gets to work right away on the receptors in the skin.
Goes Deep: the healing qualities are driven deep into the system to quickly boost relief and recovery.
Synergistic Botanical Blend: infused with our proprietary blend of all-natural oils for maximum penetration, and even absorption.
Easy Application: able to cover larger surface areas and bendy parts of the body where our patch may not be ideal.
BEST RESULTS
Apply throughout the day or night as needed
Avoid contact with eyes
For body use, not intended for facial application.
About this brand
Green Vapor
Green Vapor is one of North America’s premiere cannabis brands, leading in information and technology with a relentless focus on improving the global cannabis community (both medically & recreationally).
Green Vapor was founded in Canada in 2015 with the idea “what we appreciate, appreciates”.
Channeling this idea, The Green Vapor Team decided the best way to appreciate people would be to offer the best cannabis products at the most competitive price points. Since then, The Green Vapor Team has continued to work tirelessly to deliver on this goal, first developing an exceptional product line and then proudly serving over three million satisfied customers and counting.
The Green Vapor Team is is proud to continue offering excellent products to medical patients and recreational customers across the USA and Canada,
committed to continuing its record of excellency and looks forward to appreciating you for many years to come!
