For decades, smokeless tobacco users have searched for an alternative to the nicotine and carcinogen-laced tobacco plant. Many attempts have been made, but none can match the texture, flavor, and overall mouthfeel of the products created by Greene’s Reserve. Our Hemp Snuff, used as a substitute for tobacco, has zero nicotine or carcinogens. It does, however, contain the soothing and natural compounds found in full spectrum hemp flower. Our goal is to provide an enjoyable avenue to leave the unhealthy, cancer-promoting tobacco plant in the past. It’s time for a change, and tobacco users can now switch to a healthful and enjoyable alternative- without having to stop dipping.



In order to fulfill that goal, we have created a culture of compliance with a GMP certified manufacturing facility, a world-class QR code and UPC system, proprietary manufacturing process, strict third-party testing procedures, and more. Our products are among the cleanest, most tested, most consistent on the market today. Greene’s Reserve was created from a team of like-minded individuals seeking to provide enjoyable products to replace harmful tobacco and nicotine routines. Based in Florida, the Greene’s Reserve team takes pride in the products that we create, and the people that we serve. Ultimately, we seek to shift the routines and mindsets of people toward a healthier, happier lifestyle. Formed by a team of Hemp and CBD experts, legal analysts, and consumers, Greene’s Reserve is comprised of the perfect people to provide you with compliant, quality items that are truly unique in the hemp and CBD space.