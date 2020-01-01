 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Greenhouse Games
Greenhouse Games

CannaFarm Mobile Game

Loading Screen
Grow over 120+ Strains!
Make chocolates, cookies, brownies, hash, leif, shatter and three types of candy!
A few Afghani based strains to trade and collect!

About Greenhouse Games

CannaFarm Game is free on mobile! Collect, trade and Breed over 120+ strains of Marijuana! More than 1.5 Million Hybrid Cannabis strains are possible! Build, create and decorate your very own Marijuana Farm. Your farm, your plants, your Dispensary! Each Cannabis strain can reach up to Quality level 20! Higher Quality buds can be turned into Cannabis Cookies, Brownies, Chocolates, Lollipops, Candy, Hash and even Shatter. Browse the Cannabis Strain Collection Book to keep track of all the strains you’ve collected and which you’ve yet to breed. Spectacular visuals and original soundtrack. Visit friends’ Farms and power up their plants! Use the Dispensary to sell Weed buds, Cookies, Brownies, Concentrates and other products to other players! Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cannafarm/id1242769779?mt=8 Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fsg.cannafarm Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07B9X6P7Q