Greenhouse Products
Acacia
Product rating:
About this product
Vape in style and convenience with Greenhouse’s Acacia. The world’s smallest portable dry herb vaporizer with the most advanced technology available makes the ultimate dry herb vaporizer.
900mAh battery
Ceramic heating chamber
Ceramic filter
Mesh filter and spring
Rubber mouthpiece
Cleaning brush
Packing tool
USB charger
900mAh battery
Ceramic heating chamber
Ceramic filter
Mesh filter and spring
Rubber mouthpiece
Cleaning brush
Packing tool
USB charger
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!