About this product

Using a revolutionary convection heating system, the FUSE AIR can heat up within just 15 seconds to optimal level. By placing the heating element under the chamber we are able to achieve a faster ramp up time, cleaner vaporization and dramatically improved airflow. This palm-fit vaporizer utilizes a glass air path through the mouthpiece with the perfect amount of draw resistance for a smoother hit. The built in LED display allows you customize your own temperature settings and monitor battery life.