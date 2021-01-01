Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand GreenLeaf420

GreenLeaf420

'Crystalee' Ashtray

Product rating:

About this product

Material:glass.
Measurement:5.9"(15cm)

Safety,health,conform to the health standard 100% without hole permeable material,
security lead-free,preventing bacterial stain and peculiar smell,easy to clean.

With advanced production technology close round smooth,rounded and smooth at the top,glass thick more practical,extremely heavy and durable.

Contracted fashion,pure color transparent,visual appreciation.Glass more highlight its quality,transparent hold it in hand feel is good

Great for daily use, gifts, bars, KTV, restaurants, cafes, outdoor entertaining or home decoration
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!