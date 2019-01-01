Greenlight Crew
connecting cannabis & talent
About Greenlight Crew
Greenlight is a human capital management and recruitment specialist firm with a concentrated focus in the cannabis industry. Greenlight offers both bespoke multi-layered customized candidate sourcing and placement solutions as well as off-the-shelf recruitment services. Our goal is to fuse companies and individuals who share compatible philosophy and drive. We partner with entrepreneurs and management teams to assess and transform their businesses into higher performing organizations through strategic hiring for scale and growth.