Bananimal is the famous cross created by crossing the classic Banana OG X Animal Cookies strains. It is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica / 50% sativa) Bananimal brings on a hard-hitting and giggly high that will have you feeling lifted and unfocused for hours on end. Created by Greenline, it has that nice and seductive Banana scent on the outside and once you break down the flowers it begins to resemble its predecessor, Animal Cookies, with it’s loud fragrance of fuel and gasoline. The relief it provides is second to none and the very high THC levels make Bananimal good for treating chronic pain, insomnia, appetite loss, nausea, muscle spasms, and cramps. This flower has a sweet and fruity nutty banana flavor, almost like a banana cookie with a spicier element of pungent gas. Bananimal buds have dense grape-shaped bright neon green nugs with amber undertones, bright orange hairs and a coating of chunky frosty amber crystal trichomes.

