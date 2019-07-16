Who is 1000 MG for



1000 MG is for the ones who wake up early and go to bed late. It's for the individual who needs the creative edge and long periods of focus. These individuals are the entrepreneurs and the athletes who simply feel like there is just not enough time in the day. Anxiety, restlessness, lack of sleepless nights is no stranger. Calm the monkey brain let the body heal with 1000 Mg. Mix it with your coffee in the morning and tea at night



GreenPost premium CBD Products



-CO2 Extracted



-Full Spectrum



-Dosage: 1000mg, Oil Tincture.



-Size: 30ML, 60ML



-100% Organic



-MADE IN THE US .



-Free of VG, PG.



-Less Than 0.3% THC



CBD Oil Benefits



CBD oil has been studied for its potential role in treating many common health issues, including anxiety, depression, acne and heart disease. For those with cancer, it may even provide a natural alternative for pain and symptom relief.



These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Always consult with a medical professional before starting a new dietary supplement.