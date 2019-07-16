GreenPost premium CBD Products



-CO2 Extracted



-Full Spectrum



-Dosage: 500mg, Oil Tincture.



-Size: 30ML, 60ML



-100% Organic



-MADE IN THE US .



-Free of VG, PG.



-Less Than 0.3% THC



CBD Oil Benefits



CBD oil has been studied for its potential role in treating many common health issues, including anxiety, depression, acne and heart disease. For those with cancer, it may even provide a natural alternative for pain and symptom relief.



These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Always consult with a medical professional before starting a new dietary supplement.